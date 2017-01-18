Title

Ex-President of For-Profit College Says He Was Fired for Helping Homeless Student

By

Ashley A. Smith
January 18, 2017
Comments
 

The now former president of Vatterott College in Kansas City, Mo., said he was fired after five years of leading the for-profit institution after allowing a homeless student to sleep overnight in the college's library to escape cold weather, according to a Fox affiliate.

Brian Carroll, the former campus president, said earlier this month he opened the institution's library to a student, who also has schizophrenia, after overnight temperatures dropped below zero. The student had been sleeping in a wooded area near the school and had run out of his medication, Carroll told the news station.

Surveillance cameras, which can be viewed remotely from Vatterott's Saint Louis-based management team, show the student didn't steal or damage anything in the library. But Carroll was fired once the Vatterott corporate leaders learned of his actions.

Carroll, who is originally from California, has worked in education for 35 years.

A Vatterott spokeswoman said that college policy precluded her from commenting on a personnel matter.

 

