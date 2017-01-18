Lawsuit: Fired IT Employee Locked Students Out of Account

A former IT employee for the American College of Education, a for-profit college based in Indianapolis, locked thousands of students out of email and course materials by changing the password of a Google account after he was fired, according to a lawsuit filed by the institution. The Indianapolis Star reported that the former employee, Triano Williams, is asking for $200,000 and a reference from the college to fix the issue. Williams has sued the college in return, saying he and other black employees were subjected to racial discrimination while working for the institution.