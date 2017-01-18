UVA Will Add 100 In-State Undergraduate Slots

The University of Virginia announced Tuesday that it will add 100 undergraduate slots for Virginians. Last year, the university enrolled 10,966 state residents undergraduates out of a total of 15,891. The university announcement of the new slots noted that, since 1990, enrollment of Virginians is up 49 percent, while total enrollment is up 41 percent. But many politicians have said that the university should admit more in-state applicants. The university also announced new grants of $2,000 for Virginians from families with incomes of less than $125,000 who do not receive grants or scholarships from other sources.