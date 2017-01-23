Priebus Noncommittal on DACA Plans

Asked on Fox News Sunday whether President Trump plans to sign an executive order undoing President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program this week, Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, refused to make any commitments either way but said the president would be working with legislative leaders “to get a long-term solution on that issue.” During the campaign Trump pledged to end DACA, under which hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, many of them college students, have obtained the right to work and temporary protection from deportation. Trump has since suggested he wants to "work something out" for DACA beneficiaries but has not offered specifics to that effect.

Per the transcript of the weekend news show, the host, Chris Wallace, asked Priebus what executive actions Trump plans to sign today and this week. “And specifically, and is he going to undo DACA, the Obama executive action to defer deportation for the 700,000 so-called DREAMers who were brought into this country illegally as children?” Wallace asked. (DREAM refers to the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors legislation first introduced in 2001, which has repeatedly failed to pass both houses of Congress; the term has come to refer to many young undocumented immigrants, including those affected by DACA.)

Priebus responded, “Well, on the last one, I think we’re going to work with House and Senate leadership as well to get a long-term solution on that issue, but --”

Wallace cut in. “So, you won’t undo DACA until --”

“I’m not going to make any commitments to you, but I’ve, you know, I’m obviously foreshadowed there a little bit,” Priebus replied.