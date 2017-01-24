Columbia University Report Details Ties to Slavery

Columbia University has become the latest institution to release a report detailing the role of slavery in its history. Early leaders of King's College, Columbia's original name, owned slaves, and the institution raised money from slave-owners who profited from slavery, the report says. "Of the ten men who served as presidents of King’s and Columbia between 1754 and the end of the Civil War, at least half owned slaves at one point in their lives. So did the first four treasurers," the report says. The university has created a website with the report and related information.