Title

Columbia University Report Details Ties to Slavery

By

Scott Jaschik
January 24, 2017
Comments
 

Columbia University has become the latest institution to release a report detailing the role of slavery in its history. Early leaders of King's College, Columbia's original name, owned slaves, and the institution raised money from slave-owners who profited from slavery, the report says. "Of the ten men who served as presidents of King’s and Columbia between 1754 and the end of the Civil War, at least half owned slaves at one point in their lives. So did the first four treasurers," the report says. The university has created a website with the report and related information.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Should Abandon Early Admission? Really?
Confessions of a Reformed Dataphobe
U.S. Politics and International Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Alternate Reading
A Brand New Year
Why I Dislike Educational Technology, But Love Online Learning
Oh Analytics, Where Art Thou?
'CVs of Failure' Don't Tell the Whole Story
Fake News and the Liberal Arts Grad

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top