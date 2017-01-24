Title

Falwell to Work With Trump in 'Official Capacity'

Paul Fain
January 24, 2017
Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty University's president, said he would work with President Trump in an "official capacity" but that he could not yet announce what that role would be. Falwell, an early and prominent Trump supporter, made the comment in an interview with the Christian Broadcast News while he was attending the president's inauguration.

During the brief interview, he also said the U.S. Department of Education had micromanaged colleges, intruded too much into the accreditation process and made the federal student loan process too complicated.

