An Inauguration-Themed Cartoon Caption Contest

Have something to say about the inauguration? Our Cartoon Caption Contest provides an opportunity -- click here to submit a caption for this month's cartoon.

Click here to choose your favorite from among the three finalists for last month's contest.

And congratulations to A. M. Skuce, the winner of our Cartoon Caption Contest for November. Her caption for the cartoon at right -- "My son just called to tell me there is an issue with his financial aid. As parent, I cannot continue to come here so frequently to solve his problems. In the future, please send all correspondence to me directly. And why are you making that helicopter noise?" -- was chosen by our readers from among three finalists. Thanks to all for playing.