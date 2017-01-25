Report on Professors' Role in Student Success

Student success depends, in large part, on the effectiveness of the faculty members instructing them, a report from the American Council on Education states.

College students who are engaged in their course work are more likely to be satisfied with their educations and achieve their academic goals. The paper, titled “Unpacking Relationships: Instruction and Student Outcomes,” argues that the subject matter and learning environment -- both of which are set by faculty -- are important components of that success. “Instruction matters,” the author, Natasha A. Jankowski, wrote in the white paper. “And higher education needs to provide support for faculty to help students attain outcomes.”

The most effective methods for ensuring student success are not widely practiced in higher education, the paper notes. In the paper, Jankowski, director of the National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment, considers five faculty practices that would benefit students: