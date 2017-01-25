Trump Expected to Sign Orders Restricting Immigration From Middle East, Africa

Reuters is reporting that President Trump is expected to sign executive orders this week temporarily banning the entry of most refugees and suspending visa processing for citizens of seven countries in the Middle East and Africa: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

It was not immediately clear whether the planned changes will affect nonimmigrant visas for students and scholars. Reuters quoted sources saying that the administration plans to block visas for “anyone” from the seven countries. CNN and The Washington Post, meanwhile, reported that the planned executive orders will affect “some” visa holders from the countries in question.

During the campaign, Trump initially called for a ban on all Muslims entering the United States. He subsequently said he would temporarily suspend visa processing from countries “that have a history of exporting terrorism” before putting new, more “extreme” screening procedures in place.