Hillsborough CC President Arrested for DUI

Scott Jaschik
January 30, 2017
Kenneth Atwater, president of Hillsborough Community College in Florida, was arrested Saturday night for driving under the influence, and he spent the night in jail before bond was posted Sunday morning, The Tampa Bay Times reported. Authorities said Atwater was driving erratically, he refused a breath analysis test and his speech was slurred. Atwater did not respond to an email message from Inside Higher Ed seeking comment.

The college's board released this statement to Inside Higher Ed: "The District Board of Trustees of HCC is in the process of gathering all of the facts from this situation. Once we have had an opportunity to conduct a thorough review, we will determine the necessary next steps ensuring that we protect the best interests of the college."

