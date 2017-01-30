search
Title
Social Science Groups Criticize Trump on Pipeline
January 30, 2017
The American Anthropological Association and the American Psychological Association have issued statements of concern over President Trump's decision to revive work on the Dakota Access Pipeline, a project put on hold at the end of the Obama administration. Both associations, citing scholarship by their members, expressed concerns about the impact of the project on Native Americans and on the environment.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!