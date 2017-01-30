Title

Social Science Groups Criticize Trump on Pipeline

By

Scott Jaschik
January 30, 2017
Comments
 

The American Anthropological Association and the American Psychological Association have issued statements of concern over President Trump's decision to revive work on the Dakota Access Pipeline, a project put on hold at the end of the Obama administration. Both associations, citing scholarship by their members, expressed concerns about the impact of the project on Native Americans and on the environment.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Confronting the Trump Effect on Our Campuses
Make America First in Higher Ed:
Open the Door
Getting to the Core of It

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Roll Call
The Chaos Presidency, Brought to You by Steven Bannon
Why EdTech Evangelists Should Read 'Rethink'
We Must #Resist
Simple Self-Love for Grad Students
The Media Has Always Been the Opposition Party

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top