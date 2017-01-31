Title

USA Funds to Settle Suit on Loan Collection Fees

By

Doug Lederman
January 31, 2017
Comments
 

The former loan guarantor USA Funds has agreed to pay $23 million to settle a lawsuit that challenged the right of such agencies to collect fees from borrowers who had defaulted on loans but started repaying them. A federal appeals court sided with borrowers in a class action, and USA Funds appealed to the Supreme Court. After mediation, USA Funds agreed to refund the fees by lowering the outstanding balances of most borrowers and making payments to some. USA Funds announced late last year that it would sell its loan guarantee business to concentrate on grant-making activities.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

10 Ways to Support Students Facing Immigration Crises
Hope and Denial Are Not Strategies
Confronting the Trump Effect on Our Campuses

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Fighting Alternative Facts with Facts
Mary Tyler Moore, From Here
Principles, Values, and the Academic Library in the Age of Trump
UVenus Responds
Tuition, Debt, and Graduate Creative Writing Programs
What Capability for Innovation Should Every Graduate Develop?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top