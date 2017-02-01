search
Academic Minute: Fake News and the Power of Awe
February 1, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Michelle Ouellette, assistant professor of journalism and public relations at SUNY Plattsburgh, explores how to get the real news out there and in front of readers' eyes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
