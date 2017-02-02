Report: Hiring of Women's Coaches Stagnates

While Title IX has helped the number of female college athletes soar 500 percent since 1972, the same cannot be said about women coaches. In the last four decades, the percentage of women’s teams being coached by women has fallen from 90 percent to 40 percent.

That decline has now halted, according to new report from the University of Minnesota's Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women, but the number of women coaching women's teams also has not rebounded. Examining 966 head coaches of women's teams at 86 institutions in the top seven conferences, researchers at the Tucker Center found only a negligible increase -- about 0.1 percent -- of women head coaches of women's teams since last year.

"Based on this data, as well as data from the last decade pertaining to women collegiate coaches, it is most accurate to move away from the popular and pervasive decline narrative and declare a new era: stagnation," the center concluded. "The good news is that the decline seems to have stopped. The bad news is that the percentage of women coaches is not increasing in any statistically significant way despite the efforts of many individuals and groups."