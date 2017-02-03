Title

Elsevier Acquires 'Altmetrics' Provider

By

Carl Straumsheim
February 3, 2017
Comments
 

Elsevier on Thursday said it has acquired Plum Analytics, a company that produces alternative metrics for tracking the impact of research, from the information services company EBSCO. The acquisition is the latest move in the metrics space by Elsevier, which last year launched CiteScore, an alternative to the widely used Journal Impact Factor. At the time, Elsevier said it was looking to expand its “basket of metrics.” The company said in a press release that it intends to feature Plum Analytics metrics across its products.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Controversial Speech in a Polarized Climate
Imagining the Next Generation
of Humanities Research
Rejecting Bigotry Is Core to Our Mission

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lowering the Stakes With Online Writing: A Case Study
Big Game, Big Ads, Big Money, But … Where’s the Beef?
Friday Fragments
On Failing to Craft a Liberal Arts Curriculum From My Audiobook Collection
Math Geek Mom: Undefeated
The Exemplary Higher Education Marketer

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top