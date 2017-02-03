Elsevier Acquires 'Altmetrics' Provider

Elsevier on Thursday said it has acquired Plum Analytics, a company that produces alternative metrics for tracking the impact of research, from the information services company EBSCO. The acquisition is the latest move in the metrics space by Elsevier, which last year launched CiteScore, an alternative to the widely used Journal Impact Factor. At the time, Elsevier said it was looking to expand its “basket of metrics.” The company said in a press release that it intends to feature Plum Analytics metrics across its products.