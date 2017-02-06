Title

Academic Minute: How to Boost Charitable Giving

By

Doug Lederman
February 6, 2017
Comments
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Indranil Goswami, assistant professor of marketing at the University at Buffalo's School of Management, explains why upping the default option could lead to higher donations for charities and nonprofits. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

