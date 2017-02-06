search
Title
Academic Minute: How to Boost Charitable Giving
February 6, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Indranil Goswami, assistant professor of marketing at the University at Buffalo's School of Management, explains why upping the default option could lead to higher donations for charities and nonprofits. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!