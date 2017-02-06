Anger Over Republican's Call for 'Another Kent State'

David Adamini, secretary of the Republican Party in one Michigan county, is under fire for comments he posted to social media saying that the right response to last week's violent protest at the University of California, Berkeley (by an off-campus group, according to authorities), would be "another Kent State," referring to the 1970 shootings that killed four students there who were participating in an anti-war protest. The comments, at right, included the following: "Violent protesters who shut down free speech? Time for another Kent State perhaps. One bullet stops a lot of thuggery."

Amid calls for Adamini to resign, he removed the comments from social media, and tweeted the following:

Taking a lot of heat for a very poorly worded tweet yesterday. Sorry folks, the intent was to try to stop the violence, not encourage more — Dan Adamini (@DanAdamini) February 3, 2017

Kent State issued the following statement: "May 4, 1970, was a watershed moment for the country and especially the Kent State University family. We lost four students that day while nine others were wounded and countless others were changed forever. This abhorrent post is in poor taste and trivializes a loss of life that still pains the Kent State community today. We invite the person who wrote this statement to tour our campus and our May 4 Visitors Center, which opened four years ago, to gain perspective on what happened 47 years ago and apply its meaning to the future."