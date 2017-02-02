Topics

Milo Speech at Berkeley Canceled Amid Violent Protests

California campus is latest to be inflamed by protests -- reportedly fueled by visiting mob from off the campus -- over appearances by the Breitbart writer and provocateur.

Doug Lederman
February 2, 2017
The University of California's Berkeley campus has a storied history of protests and free speech. But Wednesday night it became the latest American campus to be roiled by violence surrounding a planned appearance by the highly controversial Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos -- and the show did not go on.

Berkeley police canceled the speech by Yiannopoulos after, they said, "an apparently organized violent attack and destruction of property" forced them to evacuate Yiannopoulos to protect him and the hundreds of protesters and audience members. The Berkeley statement blamed the violence -- which included fires, the throwing of Molotov cocktails, and fireworks thrown at officers -- on a "group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise non-violent protest."

"Campus officials said they condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and unlawful behavior that was on display and deeply regret that those tactics will now overshadow the efforts of the majority to engage in legitimate and lawful protest against the performer’s presence and perspectives," the university's statement said.

Like many campuses in this recent string of campus incidents surrounding Yiannopoulos appearances, Berkeley had ramped up its police presence and taken significant measures to guard against violence. But journalists and other described a roving band of protesters who invaded the campus hours before the speech was to occur and rampaged.

Twitter and other social media were filled with images of the violence.

 

 

 

Doug Lederman

