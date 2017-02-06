NCAA to Pay $208M to Settle Lawsuit

The National Collegiate Athletic Association and the 11 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences have agreed to pay $208.7 million to men's and women's basketball and football players who did not receive full cost of attendance between 2008 and 2017. The settlement is in response to a lawsuit brought against the NCAA in 2014 by Shawne Alston, a former West Virginia University football player, who claimed the NCAA violated antitrust law by capping the value of athletic scholarships at less than the full cost of attending college. The NCAA's Division I have since changed its rules to allow cost of attendance for athletes.