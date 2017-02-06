Title

NCAA to Pay $208M to Settle Lawsuit

By

Jake New
February 6, 2017
Comments
 

The National Collegiate Athletic Association and the 11 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences have agreed to pay $208.7 million to men's and women's basketball and football players who did not receive full cost of attendance between 2008 and 2017. The settlement is in response to a lawsuit brought against the NCAA in 2014 by Shawne Alston, a former West Virginia University football player, who claimed the NCAA violated antitrust law by capping the value of athletic scholarships at less than the full cost of attending college. The NCAA's Division I have since changed its rules to allow cost of attendance for athletes.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Mill, Mao and Socrates
Controversial Speech in a Polarized Climate
Imagining the Next Generation
of Humanities Research

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

It’s Coming from Inside the House…
Home and Away
Studying Staff
Bribes Found in Ukraine’s Criminal Code, Literally
The Veneer of Civilization
Lowering the Stakes With Online Writing: A Case Study

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top