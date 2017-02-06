Student Dies After Fight With Fraternity Brother

An Indiana University of Pennsylvania student died over the weekend after his fraternity brother was seen on the ground choking him, The Indiana Gazette reported.

The two had been fighting on a campus sidewalk late Friday night, a witness told police, when Brady DiStefano, 19, got on top of Caleb Zweig, 20, and began strangling him.

Zweig was unresponsive when paramedics arrived. He died soon after arriving at a local hospital. DiStefano has been charged with aggravated assault, and based on what the autopsy finds, authorities said he could face additional, more severe charges.

Both students were members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, a university spokesperson told the Gazette.

The spokesperson, Michelle Fryling, said she didn’t know if the pair had come from a fraternity-sponsored event, but the local police chief told WTAE he assumed the men had been drinking “because of the function they were at.”

“Our hearts are broken when something like this happens,” Fryling said. “It is just tragic and horrible for all involved. And we are continuing to provide support to the family and to all the Greek community that was involved and the entire university community.”