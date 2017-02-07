16 Attorneys General: Trump Order Harms Higher Ed

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit is set to hear oral arguments today in the Trump administration’s appeal of a temporary restraining order that forced it to halt enforcement of an executive order barring the entry of refugees and nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries.

An amicus brief filed Monday by attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia in support of keeping the restraining order in place devotes multiple pages to the damage they argue the order has caused to public higher education institutions, including the potential loss of "hundreds of millions of tuition dollars" through disruptions in international student admissions.

In addition, by “preventing and dissuading scholars from coming to our institutions -- including scholars who had already committed to filling positions,” the brief argues that the order has disrupted universities’ abilities to fill their staffing needs.

The brief also addresses disruptions in medical residency staffing, including disruptions to the annual program through which residents are matched with university hospital programs. The computerized match date, on which residents are matched based on the programs' rankings of them, is scheduled for March 17.

"Many programs regularly match medical residents from the seven affected countries, and, prior to the executive order, medical schools like the University of Massachusetts Medical School were already actively considering and had interviewed specific applicants from the affected countries," the brief states. "These programs must forgo ranking applicants from the affected countries or risk having insufficient medical residents to meet staffing needs."