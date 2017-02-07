search
Title
New Report on Teacher Education
February 7, 2017
The Teacher Education Task Force of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities has released a report outlining the problems facing teacher education programs and possible responses to them. Among the challenges facing programs, according to the report: low pay for teachers, teacher shortages, declining enrollment and federal and state policies requiring increased accountability.
