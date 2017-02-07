Washington U Ends Suspension of Soccer Team

Washington University in St. Louis has lifted its suspension of the men's soccer team after an investigation determined that the team did not violate the university's sexual harassment policy when some members wrote "degrading and sexually explicit" online comments about the women's soccer team. The team was suspended in December after the 2015 comments came to light. Lori White, Washington's vice chancellor for student affairs, announced Monday that an investigation by the university's Office of Student Conduct found that the behavior was not as widespread as initially suspected, and that some members of the team "made genuine efforts to discourage this kind of behavior."

The men's team must still provide a written apology to the women's team and complete training on sexual harassment.

"The issues raised in the complaint are very serious, and it took courage for the women's team to come forward," White said in a statement. "There is a long history of comradery between the men's and women's soccer teams. Going forward, we will be working with both teams to help rebuild a relationship that is based on mutual respect."