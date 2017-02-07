White Supremacist Fliers, Email on Campuses

This week is seeing a return of white supremacist fliers and email messages on campuses.

Many campuses experienced such incidents in the fall, and individual incidents are of course nothing new. But incidents reported Monday appear to involve multiple campuses and are linked to known white supremacist groups.

At the University of Hartford, many received emails from "The White Students Union," reportedly as an arm of the group American Vanguard (logo at right). That group has repeatedly praised efforts to communicate with students and others about a message of white power.

Walter Harrison, president of the university, sent a message the campus saying that the university was investigating the unauthorized email messages and that "whoever sent the email is a hateful coward."

At Indiana University at Bloomington, officials are denouncing fliers from a group called Identity Europa, which advocates for a Eurocentric culture. The fliers featured photos of classical statues with the taglines "Let's Become Great Again," "Serve Your People" and "Protect Your Heritage," among other messages. The group's Twitter account featured photographs of the posters left on many campuses, but the accuracy of the photos could not be confirmed.

Laurel Robel, provost at Indiana, issued a statement in which she said that the fliers were "posted under cover of darkness, targeting the office doors of faculty members of color or scholars of race and ethnicity" and that "these fliers were clearly meant to intimidate, threaten, scare and provoke anger among faculty, staff, students and visitors." She added, "We stand together as a community in the face of this abhorrent action. We will not be divided by cowards. This is a university. We discuss ideas in the full light of day."