Big 12 to Withhold Revenue From Baylor

The Big 12 Conference, of which Baylor University is a member, announced on Wednesday that it would withhold 25 percent of future revenue distributed to Baylor, pending an independent review of the university’s sexual misconduct processes. The decision comes after two recent court filings alleged that members of the university's football staff covered up reports of sexual violence and other misconduct by athletes. Last year, Baylor fired its head football coach over the allegations, and both its president and athletic director resigned.

"By taking these actions, the board desires to ensure that the changes that were promised are actually made and that systems are in place to avoid future problems," David Boren, the University of Oklahoma's president and chairman of the Big 12's Board of Directors, said in a statement. "The proportional withholding of revenue distribution payments will be in effect until the board has determined that Baylor is in compliance with conference bylaws and regulations as well as all components of Title IX."