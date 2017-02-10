ProQuest Helps Researchers Affected by Travel Ban

Library service provider ProQuest is opening its databases to researchers or students unable to enter the U.S. because of President Trump's temporarily suspended travel ban. The company said Thursday that it has set up an email hotline -- ContinueMyResearch@proquest.com -- for researchers whose access to the databases (which is typically granted through affiliation with a college or library subscriber) has been cut off. To restore access to the databases, researchers should include the name of their library or university, as well as their faculty adviser or research supervisor, ProQuest said.