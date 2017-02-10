Title

ProQuest Helps Researchers Affected by Travel Ban

By

Carl Straumsheim
February 10, 2017
Comments
 
 

Library service provider ProQuest is opening its databases to researchers or students unable to enter the U.S. because of President Trump's temporarily suspended travel ban. The company said Thursday that it has set up an email hotline -- ContinueMyResearch@proquest.com -- for researchers whose access to the databases (which is typically granted through affiliation with a college or library subscriber) has been cut off. To restore access to the databases, researchers should include the name of their library or university, as well as their faculty adviser or research supervisor, ProQuest said.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Barrier Breaker: Remembering Stan Jones
Movements That Move the Teaching of History
Cruelty at the Border

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

You Can Call Me a Teacher
Inside the Ivory Tower: I can speak Spanish here?
Friday Fragments
On Taking Road Trips and Reading ’Earning the Rockies’
Math Geek Mom: On Being Polite
Stepping Up

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top