Journal Retracts 8 Articles by Maryland Researcher

A professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine lost his research privileges there after eight of his scientific journal articles were retracted for incomplete or unreliable information, The Baltimore Sun reported.

In January, six of Anil Jaiswal’s articles were retracted from the Journal of Biological Chemistry. The other two were retracted in 2014.

Jaiswal, a professor of pharmacology, did not respond to requests for comment from the Sun or from Inside Higher Ed.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore, had investigated the accuracy of Jaiswal’s articles, which led to some of the retractions. Each article is accompanied by a retraction statement.

"This article has been retracted by the publisher," one of the retractions says, according to the Sun. "An investigation at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, determined that the data shown in Fig. 2A are unreliable and do not support the hypothesis of this work."

Another retraction states that figures in the article were digitally altered. A third says the data from the paper do not align with the author’s conclusion.

University officials did not go into detail about the investigation, but they did confirm it. In a statement the college said Jaiswal, who had been a professor there for almost 10 years, was “transitioning out of research.”