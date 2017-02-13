Title
One Student Cut, Another Arrested at Creighton
By
A student at Creighton University was cut in the neck by another student in a campus dormitory early Saturday morning, The Omaha World-Herald reported.
Teresa Spagna, the 18-year-old female who was sliced with a knife, did not suffer life-threatening injuries but was taken to the hospital, Omaha police officials told the World-Herald.
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at Gallagher Hall, a campus dormitory north of downtown Omaha.
Police have arrested Christopher Wheeler, a 19-year-old Creighton student, for the attack. After cutting Spagna, Wheeler stayed in the dorm but relocated to a different floor of the building, authorities said. Police officers locked down Gallagher Hall and checked every room before they found and arrested Wheeler.
He was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and obstructing an officer. Police still have not determined how Spagna and Wheeler know each other or what triggered the assault.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!