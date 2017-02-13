One Student Cut, Another Arrested at Creighton

A student at Creighton University was cut in the neck by another student in a campus dormitory early Saturday morning, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Teresa Spagna, the 18-year-old female who was sliced with a knife, did not suffer life-threatening injuries but was taken to the hospital, Omaha police officials told the World-Herald.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at Gallagher Hall, a campus dormitory north of downtown Omaha.

Police have arrested Christopher Wheeler, a 19-year-old Creighton student, for the attack. After cutting Spagna, Wheeler stayed in the dorm but relocated to a different floor of the building, authorities said. Police officers locked down Gallagher Hall and checked every room before they found and arrested Wheeler.

He was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and obstructing an officer. Police still have not determined how Spagna and Wheeler know each other or what triggered the assault.