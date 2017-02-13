Professor Resigns Amid Cheating Allegations

An instructor at Galveston College in Texas resigned last week after a student claimed the instructor was trying to help him cheat on upcoming tests, Click2Houston.com reported.

Robert Shields, director of the electrical and electronics technology program at the community college, sent the student copies of tests and correct answers to those tests, the student said.

W. Myles Shelton, president of Galveston College, called the situation “very troubling” and said Shields resigned voluntarily.

The student, Josh Araujo, informed multiple people at the college that Shields had sent him test answers. “I just don’t think he was meant to be a teacher,” Araujo told Click2Houston.com. Araujo also said the instructor was disorganized and appeared unfamiliar with some of the material he was teaching.

Araujo was taking a three-semester course from Shields, which ultimately would have provided him with a necessary certification to continue in the construction industry. He said he had spent about $3,600 on the course, and neither he nor the president of the college could say whether Araujo would be refunded.

Administrators don’t yet know if other students received the test questions and answers.

Shields did not respond to requests for comment from Inside Higher Ed.