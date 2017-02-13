Trump Says New Order on Immigration Possible

President Trump on Friday said he might sign a “brand-new order” on immigration as enforcement of his Jan. 27 executive order barring entry into the U.S. for nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries remains halted by the courts.

The New York Times reported that the president promised to continue the court battle over the original order but “indicated that he would not wait for the process to play out to take action.” Appearing on Sunday morning news shows, Stephen Miller, a White House senior policy adviser, said the Trump administration is considering various legal options, including the possibility of a new order, according to The Washington Post.

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday to keep in place a temporary restraining order preventing the Trump administration from enforcing the entry ban. Many college and university leaders condemned the ban, which prevented the travel of students and scholars from the seven countries to their campuses and barred those who were already in the U.S. from traveling internationally for professional or personal purposes.