Title

Academic Minute: Science and Storytelling

By

Doug Lederman
February 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Ryan Kelly, assistant professor in the school of marine and environmental sciences at the University of Washington, discusses why scientists need to get better at storytelling if they want to get their point across. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Christian Colleges in the Age of Trump
Let's Feed the (Educationally) Hungry
The Barrier Breaker: Remembering Stan Jones

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Predictions, Probabilities, and Placebos
Did Yale Do the Right Thing Removing John C. Calhoun?
Is Programmatic Advertising Brand Safe?
Why Our Higher Ed Transformation Crowd Should Read 'The Upstarts’
Morning Routines
The Importance of Female Friendship in Graduate School

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top