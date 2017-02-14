search
Academic Minute: Science and Storytelling
February 14, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Ryan Kelly, assistant professor in the school of marine and environmental sciences at the University of Washington, discusses why scientists need to get better at storytelling if they want to get their point across. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
