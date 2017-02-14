Financial Aid Helps Low-Income Students Graduate

A new report from the Association of Community College Trustees, the California Community Colleges' Chancellors Office and the Institute for College Access & Success finds that student success increases among two-year, low-income students if they receive more financial aid.

Nearly half of students with a zero expected family contribution who received more than $7,500 in financial aid graduated or transferred, compared to 17 percent of those who received between $1,001 and $2,500 in aid. Those students who received a combination of federal, state and institutional aid had the highest rates of success.

“Our research shows that state and federal grant aid is vital to the academic persistence and success of many community college students,” said Noah Brown, president and chief executive officer of ACCT. “When even students in the lowest-tuition state struggle to cover all the costs of being in college, it’s clear that community college students across the country are facing very real financial barriers.”