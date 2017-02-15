Study: How Much Do University Presses Publish?

University presses in the U.S. publish an estimated 15,000 books a year, about 3,000 of which are primary monographs in the humanities, according to a report that attempts to quantify that segment of the scholarly publishing market. The report, written by consultants Joseph Esposito and Karen Barch and supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, looked at publishing output at university presses between 2009 and 2013 to address a lack of information about how the presses operate. In a blog post, Esposito said there is not enough data to conclude whether the market for humanities monograph publishing is shrinking or growing. The report, which is based on a survey of 65 university presses, is available here.