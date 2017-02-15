search
Title
UT San Antonio President Placed on Leave
February 15, 2017
Ricardo Romo, longtime president of the University of Texas at San Antonio, has been placed on leave, The Texas Tribune reported. Romo was planning to retire in August. Little information is available on the reasons behind the leave, other than a university statement that there is an investigation into "allegations related to his conduct."
