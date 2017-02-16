Southern California Extends Massive Campaign

The University of Southern California announced Wednesday that it is about to meet the target of its $6 billion fund-raising campaign, 18 months ahead of schedule. The university is extending its campaign far beyond that and now says it will continue it until the end of 2021. While USC has not set a new target, it has been raising more than $900 million a year in the campaign.

USC could give Harvard University some competition for the largest fund-raising campaign. In September, Harvard announced that it had raised more than $7 billion in its record-setting fund-raising campaign. But that campaign will continue until its scheduled end in June 2018.