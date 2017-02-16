search
Title
VitalSource to Acquire Verba
February 16, 2017
VitalSource, which provides digital content delivery products and services, on Wednesday said it intends to acquire Verba, a San Francisco-based start-up. Verba, which was founded in 2008 by a group of Harvard University students, works with campus bookstores on textbook acquisition and delivery. Ingram Content Group, which owns VitalSource, said in a press release that it will add Verba's products to its own offerings.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!