VitalSource to Acquire Verba

Carl Straumsheim
February 16, 2017
VitalSource, which provides digital content delivery products and services, on Wednesday said it intends to acquire Verba, a San Francisco-based start-up. Verba, which was founded in 2008 by a group of Harvard University students, works with campus bookstores on textbook acquisition and delivery. Ingram Content Group, which owns VitalSource, said in a press release that it will add Verba's products to its own offerings.

