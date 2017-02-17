Why You Can't See Washington Portrait at Wellesley

Thursday was a national "Day Without Immigrants," a day on which many immigrants nationally opted not to work, as a protest of President Trump's immigration policies. The Davis Art Museum at Wellesley College on Thursday started its own protest, called "Art-Less." Works by immigrants will be removed or covered through Tuesday. The museum estimates that about 120 works, or 20 percent of what is on display, will not be visible as the works were produced by immigrants. Although the time of the protest overlaps with a weekend celebration of presidents, one of the paintings removed from view is portrait of George Washington (above right). It was pained by the Swedish-born artist, Adolf Ulrik Wertmüller, who moved to the United States in the 1790s. In another illustration of the role of immigrants at the museum, the painting was donated to the museum by the Munn family, immigrants from Sweden after World War II.



