Barnard Deal With Adjuncts Averts Strike

Barnard College and the union representing its adjunct faculty members reached a deal late last week that will avert a strike that the United Auto Workers unit said could have come as early as this week. The contract, the first for the union at Barnard, will provide significant gains in salaries and benefits. Minimum per course pay will be set at $7,000 for this fall, and will rise to $10,000 by the fall of 2021 -- rates that both the union and the college said would be among the highest in New York City or elsewhere for those off the tenure track. For full-time, non-tenure track faculty members, the deal sets a minimum of $60,000 salary, effective in fall 2017. That would rise to $70,000 by fall 2021.

The union and its supporters held a rally (above right) Friday to celebrate the contract deal.