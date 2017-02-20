Title

Barnard Deal With Adjuncts Averts Strike

By

Scott Jaschik
February 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

Barnard College and the union representing its adjunct faculty members reached a deal late last week that will avert a strike that the United Auto Workers unit said could have come as early as this week. The contract, the first for the union at Barnard, will provide significant gains in salaries and benefits. Minimum per course pay will be set at $7,000 for this fall, and will rise to $10,000 by the fall of 2021 -- rates that both the union and the college said would be among the highest in New York City or elsewhere for those off the tenure track. For full-time, non-tenure track faculty members, the deal sets a minimum of $60,000 salary, effective in fall 2017. That would rise to $70,000 by fall 2021.

The union and its supporters held a rally (above right) Friday to celebrate the contract deal.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Information Access and the 800-Pound Gorilla
Very Special Education
College Can Improve Transfer Rates

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lower Ed: A Review
Reading the Snap S-1 IPO Filing as Rhetoric
American Cloaca: At Standing Rock, Part 4
Matter of Facts
End Tenure, Before It's Too Late
Synthesis and Reactions to the 2017 NMC Horizon Report

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top