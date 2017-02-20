Title

New Fund-Raising Record for Women's Colleges

Scott Jaschik
February 20, 2017
Smith College on Friday announced that it has raised $486 million in a fund-raising campaign, setting a new record for a women's college. A key goal for the campaign has been student aid, for which the college raised nearly $130 million.

The previous record for a fund-raising campaign by a women's college was $472 million, set by Wellesley College when it finished a campaign in 2005. Wellesley may soon seek to reclaim the record. In 2015, the college launched a campaign with a goal of $500 million.

 

