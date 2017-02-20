Title
NYU Will Promote Speedier Graduation
February 20, 2017
New York University, long criticized for its expensive price tag, has launched a new effort called Accelerate to encourage more students to save money by shaving one semester off of their college costs. The program is based on the idea that tuition covers 18 credits a semester, but most students don't take 18 credits. NYU is adding more two-credit courses and outlining paths that students could take to graduation (chart below).
