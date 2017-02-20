Saint Joseph's Notice Suggests Closure Ahead

Officials at Saint Joseph's University, in Indiana (right), have been saying that suspending operations for the next operating year will allow the institution to develop a new financial and academic plan to continue the university. But a layoff notice that the university submitted as required to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development is more bleak, saying that there may not be a plan to keep the institution going, The Lafayette Journal & Courier reported. The form states that the suspension of operations "may ultimately result in the closure of the entire college." And while the form references hope that a report to be prepared during the year will offer a path forward, the form says: "While we hope that this action is temporary in nature, unless the report proves provides a viable option, this action is expected to be permanent in nature." Officials did not respond to requests for comment from the newspaper.