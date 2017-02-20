Title

Universities Breached by Russian Hacker

By

Carl Straumsheim
February 20, 2017
More than 60 universities and government agencies in the U.K. and U.S. have been breached by a Russian hacker known as Rasputin, the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future found. The list of affected organizations include 25 universities in the U.S. -- Arizona State University, Cornell University and the University of Washington among them -- as well as 10 in the U.K. The hacker reportedly used an attack known as SQL injection, which can grant unauthorized users access to information stored on databases. Rasputin used the same exploit in November to breach the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

