Title
Academic Minute: Children and Stories
February 21, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute: Peggy Albers, professor of language and literacy education in the College of Education & Human Development at Georgia State University, explains the danger of single stories and why children need to hear different views about the world. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
