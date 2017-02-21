Title

Academic Minute: Children and Stories

By

Doug Lederman
February 21, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Peggy Albers, professor of language and literacy education in the College of Education & Human Development at Georgia State University, explains the danger of single stories and why children need to hear different views about the world. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

