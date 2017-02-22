Malcolm Gladwell vs. Stanford Fund-Raising

When Stanford University's fund-raising office tweeted to encourage gifts on Valentine's Day, it probably wasn't hoping to renew a fight with Malcolm Gladwell, the author, who has repeatedly criticized wealthy colleges and universities for not spending more of their endowments. But it did.

Here's the Stanford tweet:

It’ll say a lot more than those conversation hearts ever could. https://t.co/lnMDKNy0Dn — The Stanford Fund (@TheStanfordFund) February 8, 2017

That prompted a series from Gladwell. Stanford declined to comment. Here are the Gladwell tweets:

FYI: Stanford has $22.4 billion in the bank, tax free. You might as well send your check to the Sultan of Brunei https://t.co/P6cCO5EnFB — Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) February 21, 2017





Btw. If Stanford, with $22 billion in the bank, still has needy undergraduates, how are they spending the billions they ALREADY have? https://t.co/P6cCO5EnFB — Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) February 21, 2017