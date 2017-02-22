Title

Med Student Fears on Impact of Likely Travel Ban

By

Scott Jaschik
February 22, 2017
Comments
 
 

Some medical students may be particularly hurt by President Trump's plan to ban travel from certain Muslim-majority nations, a plan that has been blocked by courts but that he has vowed to reinstate in a new way. The Boston Globe reported that teaching hospitals are fearful of offering residencies to students from those nations, for fear that these students may be unable to accept the positions. Darrell G. Kirch, chief executive of the Association of American Medical Colleges, told the Globe that  “hospitals are being given an impossible choice” between selecting the best candidates, some of whom may come from countries covered by the future Trump executive order, and being certain that the new class of residents will be able to accept the positions.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Usefulness of Useless Knowledge
Welcome to Shark Tank U
Information Access and the 800-Pound Gorilla

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

No.
The Distance Learning Conspiracy
How Might We Spur More Innovation in Higher Education?
Some (Mostly) Easy Ways to Become a “Greener” Scholar
4 Tropes of the Digital Pessimist
Intermission

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top