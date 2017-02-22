Med Student Fears on Impact of Likely Travel Ban

Some medical students may be particularly hurt by President Trump's plan to ban travel from certain Muslim-majority nations, a plan that has been blocked by courts but that he has vowed to reinstate in a new way. The Boston Globe reported that teaching hospitals are fearful of offering residencies to students from those nations, for fear that these students may be unable to accept the positions. Darrell G. Kirch, chief executive of the Association of American Medical Colleges, told the Globe that “hospitals are being given an impossible choice” between selecting the best candidates, some of whom may come from countries covered by the future Trump executive order, and being certain that the new class of residents will be able to accept the positions.