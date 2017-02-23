Aligning Curricula With Manufacturers' Needs

Groups representing advanced manufacturers have teamed up with the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) to create a committee of six educators who will try to identify how colleges can modify their curriculums and industry certifications to better meet manufacturers' hiring needs.

Lightweight Innovations for Tomorrow (LIFT) and the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) are leading the work with APLU. The groups said they picked six educators, several of whom work at APLU member universities, in part because of their significant experience within the manufacturing industry.

The collaboration will include reviews of several technology projects, with an eye toward identifying the knowledge, skill and abilities they will require of employees who work both in design and production.

“The key to developing a workforce with the skills employers are looking for is closing the gap between the information and technology taught in the classroom and the advanced technology being deployed by industry,” Emily Stover DeRocco, education and workforce development director at LIFT, said in a written statement. “The experience of this team and the impressive array of researchers and engineers working on LIFT projects will create the vital connections between technology and education to develop a definitively skilled pipeline of workers to meet future demand.”