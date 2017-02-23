From Posse Participant to College President

Shirley Collado, who was named president of Ithaca College on Wednesday, will be the first college president whose higher education started through the Posse Foundation. The foundation sends groups of disadvantaged students to enroll together at various colleges. The idea is that as being part of a group of similar students (hence the posse name), the students will help one another succeed. Collado grew up in an immigrant Dominican family in Brooklyn, and was part of a posse that enrolled at Vanderbilt University in 1989. She is currently executive vice chancellor and chief operating officer at Rutgers University at Newark. In a statement released by the Posse Foundation, she said: “I am incredibly honored and humbled to become Ithaca College’s ninth president. When I think about this incredible opportunity, my academic career, and where I started, it’s difficult to overstate the importance of my Posse experience. Twenty-eight years ago, Posse took a chance on me, and from that one opportunity sprang so many others. My family and I are forever grateful.”