Title

Student Affairs Groups Criticize Lifting of Protections for Transgender Students

By

Scott Jaschik
February 24, 2017
Comments
 
 

Two national student affairs groups on Thursday issued statements criticizing the Trump administration for rescinding guidance from the Obama administration that said federal anti-bias laws cover gender identity. While individual colleges may continue to bar discrimination against transgender students, and may continue to permit transgender students to use bathrooms and other facilities consistent with their gender identity, the official view of the administration is that they don't have to do so.

Kevin Kruger, president of NASPA: Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, issued a statement that said said that the Trump administration's policy "moves our campuses in the wrong direction with respect to the goals of inclusivity and civility, potentially placing trans students in greater danger by forcing them to use facilities that do not match their gender identity."

Leaders of ACPA: College Student Educators International, issued a statement that the association views the administration's action as having "a potentially harmful and regressive impact on the ability of trans peoples' ability to live fully, public lives and reaffirms its commitment to acting in solidarity with trans communities toward justice, equity and inclusion."

Both groups pledged to help their members help transgender students and colleagues.

 

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are Great Teachers Poor Scholars?
Yiannopoulos and the Moral Crisis
of Campus Conservatism
Defending the CFPB

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Enemy of the First Amendment
The Focused Classroom
Friday Fragments
Meaningful Messaging
'Progress' and the 'Rational Optimist' Genre of Nonfiction
Math Geek Mom: Human Capital Investment

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top