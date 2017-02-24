Suspension Lifted for Student Who Taped Instructor

The board of the Coast Community College District board of trustees has told Orange Coast College to revoke its suspension of a student who set off a debate over student and faculty rights by secretly recording his professor's anti-Trump comments, The Los Angeles Times reported. The student was suspended for violating college rules against unauthorized recordings. The student his backers said that the real issue was the professor's comments, while her supporters said that her comments had been distorted. The board also said that the professor will not face any disciplinary action, rejecting the student's complaint about her.

A statement said that the board's decision was designed to "bring closure to a chain of events that has led to the distress for many, most especially, an OCC teacher and student."