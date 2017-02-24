Title

Suspension Lifted for Student Who Taped Instructor

By

Scott Jaschik
February 24, 2017
Comments
 
 

The board of the Coast Community College District board of trustees has told Orange Coast College to revoke its suspension of a student who set off a debate over student and faculty rights by secretly recording his professor's anti-Trump comments, The Los Angeles Times reported. The student was suspended for violating college rules against unauthorized recordings. The student his backers said that the real issue was the professor's comments, while her supporters said that her comments had been distorted. The board also said that the professor will not face any disciplinary action, rejecting the student's complaint about her.

A statement said that the board's decision was designed to "bring closure to a chain of events that has led to the distress for many, most especially, an OCC teacher and student."

 

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are Great Teachers Poor Scholars?
Yiannopoulos and the Moral Crisis
of Campus Conservatism
Defending the CFPB

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Enemy of the First Amendment
The Focused Classroom
Friday Fragments
Meaningful Messaging
'Progress' and the 'Rational Optimist' Genre of Nonfiction
Math Geek Mom: Human Capital Investment

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top