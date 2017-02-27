6 Students Charged After UConn Student Death

Six fraternity members at the University of Connecticut have been charged in connection with the death of a female student there in October, The Hartford Courant reported.

Their charges all stem from alcohol-related offenses on the night of the woman’s death.

The men, all members of Kappa Sigma fraternity, helped host an off-campus party one night last fall. It was where 19-year-old Jeffny Pally spent some of the final hours of her life.

Pally’s sorority, Delta Gamma, had teamed up with Kappa Sigma to build a homecoming float for the parade the next day. Members of both Greek organizations were drinking at a house affiliated with Kappa Sigma.

A toxicology report showed Pally’s blood alcohol exceeded three times the legally drunk threshold in Connecticut.

When she left the party a little after midnight, she got a ride back to her dorm, but instead of going inside, she walked over to the nearby UConn fire station. Pally sat down with her back against the door of one of the bays at the fire station and fell asleep.

The doors to the fire station opened after 1 a.m. when a fire department vehicle pulled out of the bay to respond to a call in the area. Pally was struck and killed by the vehicle.

The six men are being charged with crimes ranging from permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol to sale or delivery of alcohol to minors. Their fraternity was suspended earlier this month after a university investigation found it had violated the student code.

The firefighter driving the vehicle that killed Pally will not be charged. However, two students who stole a fire extinguisher and discharged it in a campus dorm are being charged with larceny and criminal mischief. When the fire vehicle ran over Pally, it was responding to a call about those two students.